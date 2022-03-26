LOOK: Makhadzi given reception fit for a queen in Botswana

South African singer and dancer Makhadzi was showered with gifts and “blessings” by the Botswana royal family, elders and government officials. Makhadzi landed in Botswana this week for her inaugural “One Woman Show” in Gaborone as part of her “African Queen” album tour.

The concert is set to take place at Tlokweng Stadium, Gaborone, on Saturday, March 26. Taking to Instagram this week, Makhadzi shared pictures of the royal welcome alongside the press statement detailing the events of the day. “OverView Radio witnessed as the media, the public, and women in shawls and leteisi (Setswana traditional attire) gathered at the Tlokweng Main Kgotla for the star.

“Makhadzi, who attended the Kgotla event, was dressed in the same Setswana regalia, was showered with gifts by the Tlokweng Village elders and royals,” read the statement. Recognised as one of the leading African stars, Makhadzi was hailed for her “talent, influence, tremendous work” and contribution to the music scene. The multi-award-winning singer and performer “got emotional over the presidential treatment” and said: “I express my gratitude to the leaders of this country for allowing me to have my show here. Botswana is the only country that has shown me so much love, even more than my own country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) In January, the Limpopo-born star announced that she will be hosting her first “One Woman Show” and donating 10% of the proceeds of the concert to a charity organisation in Botswana. However, Makhadzi’s kind gesture received mixed reactions. While some commended her generosity, others slammed her, reminding her that “charity begins at home”. Meanwhile, Makhadzi dropped her latest EP, titled “Pain Ya Jealous”.

