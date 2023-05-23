LOOK: Nadia Nakai 33rd birthday celebration not the same without AKA

Rapper Nadia Nakai recently celebrated her 33rd birthday with her nearest and dearest during a few events in Joburg, and while the parties were lit, she missed the presence of her late boyfriend and rapper AKA. Bragga took to her Instagram Stories to share some recent pictures of the celebration, but also reflected on last year’s celebration with AKA, adding that “things were different”.

She wrote: “Last year you were with me celebrating my birthday. This year you’re not. It’s hard to get my mind around it.” Nadia Nakai reflects on her last birthday celebration with AKA. Picture: Instagram Screengrab Screenshot of Nadia Nakai’s Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram She also included pictures of actress Pearl Thusi and wrote: “Thank you @pearlthusi for hold me down yesterday. The same way you did last year.” In another post, was a video of AKA performing on the bar table with two other female dancers.

Picture: Screenshot Instagram The “40 Bars” hitmaker celebrated with the likes of Thusi, social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase and Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena among others. Meanwhile, AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes, stepped in for her slain son to pen a heart-warming birthday message to “Mama Bragga”. Together with a video clip of visiting Nakai, at her house, with Kairo (AKA’s daughter) and gifts in toe, Forbes wrote: “Happy birthday @nadianakai 💐.