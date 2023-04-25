The Megacy applaud Nadia Nakai’s ‘co-parenting’ levels

Nadia Nakai had fans swooning over her recent post dedicated to little Kairo Forbes. Mama Bragga shared three picture of Kairo and her in a sweet embrace and captioned it: “I missed you @kairo.forbes ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) It’s been two months since AKA was shot dead outside the popular Wish restaurant on Florida Road, Durban. AKAs girlfriend Nakai has since been spending a lot of time with his daughter Kairo and her mother DJ Zinhle, which has fans admiring their relationship in the last two months. The Megacy celebrated Nakai for her commitment to keeping Kairo happy during this period of bereavement and for taking up a responsibility of “co-parenting” with the Forbes family and DJ Zinhle.

@thepetitegee wrote: “Love this type of Co-parenting ❤️❤️❤️ I've never seen it and I'm loving it” kingshelly_shaniel agreed: “@thepetitegee babe you're not alone I have never seen it too we are learning from these amazing women 😍😍” lebo_thato_m wrote: “The Forbes bathong😢❤️🔥 kiernan's very own people. Can this relationship be of forever please😍👏”