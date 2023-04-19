Nadia Nakai spends time with DJ Zinhle and Kairo, shares memories of AKA: ‘God is unfair’

While it’s been well over two months since rapper AKA was brutally murdered outside a restaurant in Durban, those closest to him are evidently still feeling the pain and lingering heartache of his tragic loss. His girlfriend at the time of his death, rapper Nadia Nakai, has been one of the high profile figures whose grieving has unravelled publicly over the past few months.

Nakai has been sharing memories of her time together with her late lover and is openly mourning his loss across all her social platforms. “What is Collateral Beauty?” she shared on Monday. “The very idea of collateral beauty is that no matter how dark or how difficult the time is, there is something beautiful that is happening right there. You just have to look.”

On Tuesday she shared several memories together with him on her Instagram Stories. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) AKA’s long-time business manager, who’s known simply as Zaz, has also been sharing videos of the fond memories the two shared through his Instagram feed virtually every few days since the “Fela In Versace” hitmaker died on February 10. During Easter weekend, Zaz shared how he and AKA, who he often referred to by his surname Forbes, often spent Easter together enjoying schoolboy rugby.

“Easter time was Rugby time,” he said. “Boys let's get tickets to the Rugby Fes. Which one are we going to boys?! “Forbesy would confidently respond: ‘The one and only college boys!’ The back and forth banter about whose high school was better was always at the forefront of our conversations.”