Nadia Nakai, one month after AKA’s passing: ‘Please can someone undo this’

Devastated and still reeling in shock, Nadia Nakai remembers her slain rapper boyfriend Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, one month after his tragic death. March 10 marks one month since hip hop superstar Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot and killed along with his best friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside of Wish restaurant on Florida Road, Durban on February 10.

Taking to her Instagram, the “Not The Same” star shared a series of photographs and videos, showcasing some of the couple’s happiest moments. The visuals were accompanied by a heartbreaking caption that read: “It’s been a month, it feels like yesterday. Please can someone undo this?” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Nakai has been sharing on social media how she is not coping well with AKA’s death.

In a lengthy Instagram post earlier this month, Nakai shared with her fans her pain and heartache of losing AKA. “This pain is just too much to bare, everyone says it’s something I will learn to live with. I just don’t believe it. Everyday it just gets worse. I don’t know how to deal with this,” she wrote. “Saying it hurts doesn’t explain the level of this pain. This hole in my heart will never be filled. People go through heartache and are held together through their grieve by their partner.

“How do I deal with the grieve of losing my partner, the person that was supposed to support me is who I’ve lost. God, I miss you Kiernan.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Friends and family including DJ Zinhle and Lynn Forbes flooded Nadia’s comments section with messages of love and encouragement. “It just doesn’t feel real at all 💔,” wrote AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes.

“I’m so sorry Nadia. 💔,” expressed musician DJ Zinhle Jiyane. “God will carry you through. It will never make sense and there will never be a good enough reason for it but God will give you strength❤️,” said actress and singer Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema. “Sending you love Nadia ❤️🙏🏽” commented Bathabise “Thabsie” Biyela.

“Awww man 😢❤️I’m so sorry babe,” added rapper Kikky Badass. Meanwhile, IOL News reported on Thursday, that Police Minister Bheki Cele said he is confident that the police will “crack” the AKA murder case. “Fortunately, I get briefed every day about this matter. It is a matter that we can't get to rest. And unfortunately, we can’t give a blow-by-blow of what is happening, but the progress is absolutely there,” Cele was quoted by IOL News.