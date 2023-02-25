Slain rapper AKA’s album “Mass Country” is finally out and the Megacy is in full celebration with his album on repeat from the moment it dropped.
“Mass Country”, which released posthumously, has been trending since it dropped on Friday with fans reviewing the rapper’s last work.
His award-winning rapper girlfriend Nadia Nakai, took to social media to celebrate the album’s release. Nakai shared a picture of herself at the release, looking at the famous album cover.
In her caption, she shared that she couldn’t believe the album release was happening without the rapper and how proud she was of him.
She wrote: I can’t believe this is happening without you. “I’m so proud of you baby. You did it. MASS COUNTRY OUT NOW!#MassCountry ❤️♾.”
— BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) February 24, 2023
I’m so proud of you baby. You did it. MASS COUNTRY OUT NOW!#MassCountry ❤️♾ pic.twitter.com/ji9G2s8SxS
Prior to the album’s release, a listening session was held where members of the Megacy got to hear the album for the first time.
Nakai was in attendance at the session and opened up to the Megacy about making music with the late rapper.
Nakai features on the album on a song called “Dangerous”, along with Blxckie. For “Dangerous”, AKA reached out to Blxckie on his own accord and got Nakai to lace a verse too.
The result is an infectious, melodious cut that combines AKA and Nakai’s rap smarts with Blxckie’s unique vocal range.
Speaking to the audience, Nakai explained the importance of the song and how she and AKA were able to make music from a lovers’ perspective and how they drew inspiration from Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s performing together and wanted their own moment, like them.