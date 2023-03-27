Nadia Nakai gets back to work: ‘You never ready, until you try’

This past weekend, rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai returned to her work duties after taking a brief hiatus following the death of her boyfriend, rapper AKA. Nakai made appearances at Joburg clubs Rockets Bryanston, Montana and Konka. She took to her Instagram account and shared her gig guide with her followers.

“You never ready, until you try. thank you for all the love and support ❤️ see you this weekend!” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Her followers showered her with messages of support and praise for getting back to the grind despite still mourning AKA. Lynn Forbes, the late rapper’s mother, also commented with words of encouragement ahead of her gigs.

“Kiernan will be with there with you in spirit every step of the way. Chin up Beautiful … you’ve got this and we got you ❤️.” Nakai on her Instagram stories has been sharing moments from her performance and some of the videos she is being tagged in. A fan detailed how they loved seeing Nakai perform and her doing AKA’s signature move and how she has the Forbes family’s support.