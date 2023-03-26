Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Nadia Nakai gives Moozlie her flowers

Moozlie. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Nadia Nakai honours Nomuzi Mabena aka Moozlie on Twitter.

The rapper, TV presenter and creative director was the programme director for the memorial of Kiernan “AKA’ Forbes in February and judging by the comments on Nakai’s post, its clear to see that Mabena has left her mark in the hearts of Mzansi.

Nakai wrote: “Let me tell you about Nomuzi Mabena, she has been holding down people, families and legacies, even when her heart is breaking… what a golden human being!

“I wish I knew her and her heart a long time ago… she’s done so much with no praise, showed up and showed out! ❤️@nomoozlie”

Tweeps were in agreement.

@muneebF786 wrote: “Wow come to think of it, She's been around for a while ' an have definitely showed up for everyone.”

@GeorgeBeatsSA wrote: “Thank you for sharing this about Nomuzi - she truly sounds like a golden human being! And I love her more for this ❤️.”

@Biejanka4 wrote: “Mooz has been a gem... I hope all of you (her circle) have been checking up on her too... You know the strong friend, dealing with her own things while taking care of the people that she loves and sometimes others...

“Thank you for giving her her flowers❤️.”

@HloniMosana wrote: “Her name NOMUZI is exactly what she's been for so many people, so it means HOUSE. She is living up to her name💋🧡 sometimes she won't realize it but she is meant to refuge for her people.”

