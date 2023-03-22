Keke Palmer offers support to Nadia Nakai following her latest grief-stricken post

“40 Bars” hitmaker Nadia Nakai is having a hard time processing the death of her rapper boyfriend Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, better known as AKA. AKA was murdered last month outside Wish Restaurant in Durban. Police investigations are still under way.

Ever since the “Mass Country” album maker’s killing, Nakai has been posting memories of them on her social media daily. Her latest post has, however, caught the attention of American actress Keke Palmer, who took to the comments to offer Bragga support and words of wisdom during this trying time. In a lengthy post, along with 10 pictures Nakai wrote: “Sometimes I wish I never experienced your love. I wish that you were just an acquaintance and I could say, ‘Oh Supa Mega passed away, what a loss for the game’.

“If I didn’t love you, maybe it would be easier to continue my life without you. Now, because I had been loved by you, it’s just so hard. I have this hole in my heart that won’t let up.” She continued to write that her world didn’t feel that same and wished she was as happy as she was before loving AKA. “But everything doesn’t feel real. I don’t know if seeing you every day on social media is better or worse, I don’t know if reading our messages is healing or not.”

She said she did realise that she needed to “get out” but questioned what her life outside would look like without Supa Mega. “What is my life going to look like now? Time heals all, but time really takes it’s time, and I don’t know when I’ll ever be fine. 💔“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) After reading the emotionally charged post, the “Hustlers” star took to the comments to write: “I’m so so so sorry. Time heals everything and sometimes that isn’t what we want to hear or what we WANT.