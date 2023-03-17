Tony Forbes to Nadia Nakai: ‘I knew you were right for my boy’

It’s been just over a month since the “Lemons (Lemonade)” hitmaker AKA was shot and killed outside Wish Restaurant in Durban. His untimely dead has left his millions of fans, friends, and, especially, his family, devastated. His girlfriend, "40 Bars“ hitmaker Nadia Nakai has been sharing pictures of their life together on Instagram, accompanied by heart-shattering captions.

But this week, it was AKA’s dad who took to the platform to share a heart-warming post directed to Nakai. “@nadianakai Nadia, from the first day that I met you I knew you were right for my boy. See that smile in his dial! Thank you loving him, he loved you truly. We love you. ❤️,” wrote Tony Forbes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony (@tonydforbes) Nakai commented on Forbes’s post saying: “Thank you, I love you too ❤️❤️❤️.”

The late AKA was linked to many other celebrities, including media personality Bonang Matheba and DJ Zinhle, whom he shared his seven-year-old daughter Kairo with. He also dated Anele “Nelli” Tembe, who died from injuries sustained during a fall from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town in 2021. But according to the “Megacy“, they believe that Nakai bought out the best in AKA and are sad their love story was short-lived.

@beautybysayma89 wrote: “As megacy we saw Kiernan change for the better in Nadia's hands, we were falling deeply in love with the man he has become... Thank you Bragga for making him the happiest man till the last day, Dankie Uncle T for sharing him with us.” @bronwinphillips wrote: “❤️❤️❤️aauuww 🥹🥹the whole of South Africa saw the happiness she brought out in him ❤️❤️❤️.” @muchukwa said: “I wish aka met Nadia early before the Nelly tembe saga they truly loved each other.”