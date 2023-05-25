LOOK: Palesa Tembe’s lavish engagement party

Media personality Palesa Tembe has dropped visuals of her recent engagement party. Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Tembe shared stunning pictures of the intimate event including the moment when her businessman fiancé, Veli Ngubane, popped the question at the Quoin Rock Wine Lounge, in Stellenbosch.

From the helicopter ride to the grand white piano to the roses, the young couple spared no expense for this special occasion. Donning elegant white shorts with a matching top, paired with black ankle strap heels, the “Afternoon Express” presenter finally revealed her engagement ring, simply captioning the post: “The Proposal. 💍👰🏽‍♀️❤️”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palesa Tembe (@palitembe) Taking to Tembe’s comment sections, fellow celebrities wished the couple well on their engagement.

Fashion and beauty stylist Tshepi Vundla said: “Congratulations ✨🥂” Fashion designer David Tale said: “Congratulations darling.” Celebrity doctor Nokukhanya Khanyile-Lenake said: “Oh wow!!! Congratulations Pali! 😍😍😍”

Reality TV star and TV host Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco: “Ahhhh what a beautiful post on my feed. Congratulations my hun ❤️” Actress Omuhle Makaziwe Gela said: “So beautiful congratulations 😍” On March 4, the couple took to their respective social media account to announce that they have taken their relationship to the next level.

Tembe shared a series of pictures on her Twitter timeline announcing that she is officially off the market after the Ngubanes visited her family to ask for her hand in marriage. “Someone’s uncles came to my parent’s gate this morning 🐄💍❤️,” tweeted Tembe. Someone’s uncles came to my parents gate this morning 🐄💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/GxqxPn7NF8 — Palesa Tembe (@PaliTembe) March 4, 2023 Ngubane also tweeted a picture of Tembe, in traditional attire, and he said: “U Makoti ungowethu.🦬 💍❤️ #NgubaneXTembeLobola”.

U Makoti ungowethu.🦬 💍❤️ #NgubaneXTembeLobola pic.twitter.com/wRFKL4i2ra — Velokuhle Ngubane (@TheNduna) March 4, 2023 “Mr & Mrs Ngubane.💍🦬🙏🏾🌟🚀❤️,” he wrote in another post. Mr & Mrs Ngubane.💍🦬🙏🏾🌟🚀❤️ pic.twitter.com/nRkHbHCdlK — Velokuhle Ngubane (@TheNduna) March 5, 2023 According to reports, Ngubane was engaged to entrepreneur and “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” star Nicci Lee Watson, in 2016. The former couple have a child together. In the latest episode of RHOJ on 1Magic (DStv channel 103), Watson was heard telling her mother about ending her relationship with Ngubane and how the pair will never get back together.