Thursday, May 25, 2023

LOOK: Palesa Tembe’s lavish engagement party

Palesa Tembe and Veli Ngubane. Picture: Instagram

Palesa Tembe and Veli Ngubane. Picture: Instagram

Published 4h ago

Media personality Palesa Tembe has dropped visuals of her recent engagement party.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Tembe shared stunning pictures of the intimate event including the moment when her businessman fiancé, Veli Ngubane, popped the question at the Quoin Rock Wine Lounge, in Stellenbosch.

From the helicopter ride to the grand white piano to the roses, the young couple spared no expense for this special occasion.

Donning elegant white shorts with a matching top, paired with black ankle strap heels, the “Afternoon Express” presenter finally revealed her engagement ring, simply captioning the post: “The Proposal. 💍👰🏽‍♀️❤️”.

Taking to Tembe’s comment sections, fellow celebrities wished the couple well on their engagement.

Fashion and beauty stylist Tshepi Vundla said: “Congratulations ✨🥂”

Fashion designer David Tale said: “Congratulations darling.”

Celebrity doctor Nokukhanya Khanyile-Lenake said: “Oh wow!!! Congratulations Pali! 😍😍😍”

Reality TV star and TV host Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco: “Ahhhh what a beautiful post on my feed. Congratulations my hun ❤️”

Actress Omuhle Makaziwe Gela said: “So beautiful congratulations 😍”

On March 4, the couple took to their respective social media account to announce that they have taken their relationship to the next level.

Tembe shared a series of pictures on her Twitter timeline announcing that she is officially off the market after the Ngubanes visited her family to ask for her hand in marriage.

“Someone’s uncles came to my parent’s gate this morning 🐄💍❤️,” tweeted Tembe.

Ngubane also tweeted a picture of Tembe, in traditional attire, and he said: “U Makoti ungowethu.🦬 💍❤️ #NgubaneXTembeLobola”.

“Mr & Mrs Ngubane.💍🦬🙏🏾🌟🚀❤️,” he wrote in another post.

According to reports, Ngubane was engaged to entrepreneur and “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” star Nicci Lee Watson, in 2016. The former couple have a child together.

In the latest episode of RHOJ on 1Magic (DStv channel 103), Watson was heard telling her mother about ending her relationship with Ngubane and how the pair will never get back together.

Mzansi will have to wait with bated breath to see how the third season unfolds.

