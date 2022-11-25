Glamour announces Women Of The Year Game-Changers

Last weekend, Glamour hosted its annual Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at the picture-perfect Boschendal Wine Estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape. This year’s event, which saw the guests walk the pink carpet in stylish garb, was about honouring 12 women under the theme “The Game-Changers Edition,” who are trailblazers in their respective fields.

Editor-in-chief of the glossy, Nontando Mposo and Expresso presenter Palesa Tembe hosted the event with glam and style. At the same time, Paxton Fielies (Idols SA winner 2017) blessed the crowd with her sweet melodies. “With WOTY we are honouring and highlighting phenomenal women who are leaders in their chosen fields. These women are game-changers and deserve to be celebrated as outstanding individuals who are changing the narrative and pushing boundaries when it comes to the way they work, and this is the essence of the Glamour brand,” says Mposo. Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards Game-Changers Edition winners are:

Game-changing Entrepreneur Siba Mtongana Multi-award-winning, internationally acclaimed celebrity chef, author and founder of the Siba Company, Mtongana also owns Siba Restaurant, which offers an iconic 5-star dining experience in the heart of Cape Town.

Tech Game-changer Tashline Jooste Chief Executive Officer for the Innovator Trust, created to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa.

Beauty Game-changer Dr Vanessa Lapiner She is a specialist dermatologist and founder of root4 skincare, TASH360 and AD&L.

Mental Health Game-changer Shudufhadzo Musiḓa Published author and mental health advocate, Musiḓa used her title as Miss SA 2020 to launch her platform MindfulMondays in partnership with SADAG to raise awareness around mental health.

Sustainability Game-changer Jackie May Founder and editor of Twyg, May is championing sustainability through her NPO. Twyg promotes sustainable, circular, regenerative, caring and ethical living.

Game-changing Actress Thuso Mbedu The KZN-born actress is making waves in Hollywood. She's managed to capture the attention of global audiences with her range and work ethic.

Fashion Game-changer Yoliswa Mqoco The plus-size model is an award-winning social media influencer, stylist and digital creator, who has positioned herself as a game changer in the design and fashion spaces.

Game-changer in Music DBN Gogo DJ and producer Mandisa Radebe, popularly known as DBN Gogo, has cemented herself as an influential figure on the SA music scene. The "Khuza Gogo" hitmaker is at the peak of her career and has helped shape the amapiano wave.

Sports Game-changer Janine van Wyk The Banyana Banyana captain is the highest-capped player in South Africa with 180 appearances and the highest-capped woman in CAF. She also owns a football club, JVW.

Icon Award Anele Mdoda The multi-award-winning radio and television broadcaster has a long-standing career in radio and TV which spans over 17 years. Her show 'The 947 Breakfast Club with Anele,' is one of the most popular radio shows.

Next Gen Game-changer Rabia Ghoor Founder of Swiitch Beauty. Swiitch Beauty is one of South Africa's most popular beauty brands. Ghoor started her brand at just 14-years-old. Seven years later, Swiitch Beauty has grown into the innovative digital make-up brand we know and love.