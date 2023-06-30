LOOK: Somizi is living his best gym life, but it’s that bulge in his sweatpants that has fans talking

One thing about Somizi Mhlongo, he will live life out loud. It’s probably why, despite the controversy that follows him, he’s amassed a loyal fan base.

Always one to take his social media followers along for the ride, we get to see inside details that other local celebs prefer to keep to themselves. And judging from the latest pictures shared on Instagram, the ‘Idols SA’ judge has been putting in the work at gym, and the gains are starting to show. Taking a break from his workout routine, Somizi was seen basking in the sunshine while the photographer captured his best angles.

But it wasn’t the happy glow on his face that fans were interested in. No, it was the not-so-subtle bulge protruding from his joggers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Fans were quick to comment with the naughty eggplant emoji. Even radio and TV presenter Lerato Kganyago Ndlala entered the conversation and noted, “Bona TswiTswi” (loosely translated to look at it), to which Somizi responded, “ur next wena.”

Of course, there were those that appreciated the former dance choreographer’s style of clothing, with one can commenting, “I love the gear papa, from shoes to the tracksuit.” But, overall, they keep coming back to that bulge... “We allowed to drool too ne,” responded an online user, while another observed: “hahaha some people are really thirsty ne?”

Someone even joked, “Mhlongo is fighting to be seen.” And others flooded his timeline with “business propositions”. With the Hollywoodbets Durban July coming up this weekend, fans will probably be eager to see what Somgaga has up his sleeve when it comes to the fashion stakes.