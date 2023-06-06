Shots fired! Mohale takes a jab at Somizi who’s still ‘living the dream’

Three years ago, you wouldn’t have guessed that the once lovebirds would one day be enemies. When their relationship was at its peak, Somizi Mhlongo and his ex-husband Mohale Motaung were untouchable.

They were known as the “it couple” who looked like they had it all. Little did we know what was happening behind closed doors. 1Magic TV excitedly announced the return of “Living The Dream With Somizi”. In the past, people were excited to watch the show, but not this time around. “The tea is about to be served hot ☕️ with an all new season of #LivingTheDreamWithSomizi where he changes the narrative and gives South Africans his side of the story,” tweeted @1MagicTV.

The tea is about to served hot ☕️ with an all new season of #LivingTheDreamWithSomizi where he changes the narrative and gives South Africans his side of the story. Watch it at 22:00 on #1Magic Ch103 or stream it live on the #DStvApp https://t.co/i8AtCSWXIh pic.twitter.com/M5EM2Xela3 — 1Magic (@1MagicTV) June 5, 2023 Motaung replied with a video meme: “Oh Lord, again? F* again. Nothing new, nothing changed, same old sh*t,” with the caption, “Imagine how tired we are”. IMAGINE HOW TIRED WE ARE. 😨 pic.twitter.com/kAwyjYFuzX https://t.co/vXh8Fkud5Z — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) June 6, 2023 The people are as tired as Motaung and didn’t mince their words. “We saw Somizi's side of the story in the last season. What now? We even forgot that Mohale was married to this man,” said @Zettie909.