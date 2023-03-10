Shocker! Somizi and Mohale were not married despite hosting grand wedding

I don’t know much about marriage, but I learnt that a wedding does not mean you’re married.
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has released a statement about the end of his “marriage” to Mohale Motaung.
The two were believed to be married, I mean, we watched their grand wedding on Showmax. In fact, they had three wedding celebrations, but it turns out that their marriage was not official.
Mhlongo said: “The decision to withdraw the divorce comes after we were unable to reach an agreement regarding the existence of the marriage. We had initially agreed that a marriage existed, but Mohale later claimed that no valid marriage had taken place.”
Mhlongo said that after consulting an expert on customary marriage, he later accepted that no valid customary marriage was entered into.
“The decision to withdraw the action (divorce) avoids protracted, costly and acrimonious litigation proceedings. As a result, the action for divorce has been withdrawn, and the litigation in respect of the divorce is now finalised. This means that no divorce proceedings will take place.”
He asked people to respect their privacy.
“I am grateful that the matter has been resolved and that I can focus on the future. I hope that we can find a path towards healing and a resolution.”
Read the full statement below:
At the time of writing, Motaung had not commented about the matter, but tweeps had their say. Below are some their reactions.
It turns out somizi and mohale were never married 😔. The so called wedding was just for publicity 😂🙆♂️— l e t h a b o (@MandelaMinutes) March 10, 2023
What Somizi did to Mohale is sad and shows the type of selfish person he actually is...he said Mohale wanted 50% OF EVERYTHING we shamed poor Mohale only to find out its a lie...Mohale is actually strong for the way he carried himself even through the shaming because of the lies— oros (@ross_rori) March 9, 2023