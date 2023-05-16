LOOK: Terry Pheto eases back into the spotlight after last year’s National Lottery Commission scandal

Award-winning actress Terry Pheto has been keeping a low-profile on social media after being linked to the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant funding scandal.
As such, Pheto found herself in the eye of a social media storm when her lavish Bryanston home was auctioned after it was discovered that the land was purchased through funds looted from the troubled NLC.
The actress, throughout the scandal, has been silent on social media. She last posted on Instagram in October with a series of pictures from a Moët & Chandon event she attended.
It does, however, seem that the actress is slowly easing back into the spotlight following the whole debacle.
On May 11, the actress turned a year older and seemingly celebrated it with her close circle.
A former “Isibaya” actress and close friends of the “Tsotsi” actress recently posted a picture that showed her beautiful friend’s smile amongst her close friends.
It is not certain what the occasion was for with the girlfriends dining out together, but many couldn't help but spot Pheto out and about.
Actress and comedian Celeste Ntuli, also shared a video on her Instagram stories, where Pheto was seen with her glowing skin and her go-to pixie haircut hairstyle.
A picture is worth a thousand words and the latest pictures and videos of Pheto show a woman, who is living her life privately while surrounded by her inner circle.