LOOK: Trevor Noah sports new hairdo while hanging out with football legends at Fifa World Cup

Trevor Noah is officially no longer the host of “The Daily Show” and he is using his free time to unwind and enjoy the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Noah took to his official Instagram account and shared pictures of himself with David Beckham and Didier Drogba. Noah called it a “fun surprise” to bump into his “brother Drogba” as he captioned their picture.

Story continues below Advertisement

The South African native shared a fond childhood memory of Beckham in his caption with his followers. Noah revealed that he told the former English footballer how he destroyed several pairs of shoes as he tried to figure out how to “bend it like Beckham”. “As a 15-year-old I destroyed so many pairs of shoes trying to figure out how to bend the ball like this man. I never figured it out but yesterday he promised to buy me a new pair of predators😂,” he shared. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) Beckham must have felt bad for causing the comedian all that trouble as he commented that he would be sending him a pair of adidas Predators of Noah’s choice.

Noah’s fans were glad to see the comedian out and about looking good, but many couldn’t help but spot his new hairstyle. The comedian has styled his Afro into cornrows. One user commented that he quit “The Daily Show” to do the “awesome hair”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) The 38-year-old comedian, who joined the show as the host in 2015, had his last show on December 8. In his emotional farewell speech on “The Daily Show”, Noah said his successful career was owed to black women who helped shape him. Now watch: