Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LOOK: Tweeps are having a field day with the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana memes

Published 2h ago

Share

The re-arrest of convicted Facebook murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his extradition back to South Africa, along with his accomplice and his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, has captivated the interest of Mzansi.

Their arrival back in South Africa on Thursday morning has once again made the pair into a trending topic on social media, which they have been ever since news broke that Bester had escaped from prison.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that forensics confirmed that the two people arrested in Tanzania were the notorious “Facebook rapist” and the aesthetics doctor.

Magudumana is facing charges of aiding and abetting an escape, murder, violation of bodies, and fraud, for her role in breaking Bester out of Mangaung Prison, run by multinational security firm G4S.

Bester has been taken to the country’s most secure prison, Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

More on this

The whole saga has left many South Africans in disbelief over everything that has unfolded in the past few weeks.

As such, it has seen a flood of memes surfacing online with many weighing in on their disbelief over how the couple thought they would be able to get away with their escape plan. Others judged Magudumana for her role.

Magudumana left many people wondering how she could involve herself with the criminal, especially since it seemed she had a decent life before him.

Some Twitter users are even urging streaming giant Netflix to not let the opportunity slip for a true-crime documentary and for DStv to set up a channel for all the updates.

The story has people from all walks of life sharing their two cents. Below are some of the wild comments:

Related Topics:

JoburgSouth AfricaTanzaniaBheki CeleEntertainmentTwitterCrime and courtsThabo BesterRapeMurder

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi