LOOK: Tweeps are having a field day with the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana memes

The re-arrest of convicted Facebook murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his extradition back to South Africa, along with his accomplice and his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, has captivated the interest of Mzansi. Their arrival back in South Africa on Thursday morning has once again made the pair into a trending topic on social media, which they have been ever since news broke that Bester had escaped from prison.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that forensics confirmed that the two people arrested in Tanzania were the notorious “Facebook rapist” and the aesthetics doctor. Magudumana is facing charges of aiding and abetting an escape, murder, violation of bodies, and fraud, for her role in breaking Bester out of Mangaung Prison, run by multinational security firm G4S. Bester has been taken to the country’s most secure prison, Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.