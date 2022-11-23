‘Love Island’ winners Thimna Shooto and Libhongo-Lethu “Libho” Geza scrap dating rumours

“Love Island South Africa“ winners Thimna Shooto and Libhongo-Lethu “Libho” Geza scrapped rumours that they are back together and in a “secret relationship”. The couple, who won the first season of the reality dating show in 2021, called it quits in February this year after being together for a year.

Recently, tweeps were puzzled when Geza claimed to be seeing Shooto, in a interview with Thobi Rose on “Defining”. What sparked the rumours Rose asking him when asked when last he saw Shooto, to which he replied “this morning”. But Shooto quickly set the record straight and explained that they were “ just friends” and he offered to take her to her interview.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: “Saw me that morning b/c he offered to take me to go shoot my epi. “I’ve never been in a secret r/ship nor have I ever lied abt the break up. “We’re not compatible as lovers.

“Therapy helped me a lot with seeing the shortcomings of myself and others and that’s why we remain friends” Saw me that morning b/c he offered to take me to go shoot my epi. I've never been in a secret r/ship nor have I ever lied abt the break up. We're not compatible as lovers. Therapy helped me a lot with seeing the shortcomings of myself & others and that's why we remain friends https://t.co/Kdum2HY19b — Thimna Shooto (@thimnashooto) November 22, 2022 She continued to defend herself and wrote: “That’s why some people have seen us out and out because we remained friends and support one another the best we can.” That's why some people have seen us out and out because we remained friends & support one another the best we can. — Thimna Shooto (@thimnashooto) November 22, 2022 She concluded: “And no we will never get back together. Like he said he's built for the streets and I'm built for commitment.”

