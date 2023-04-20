Lynn Forbes misses slain son AKA’s ‘texts and calls so much’

On February 10, the entertainment industry was dealt with a massive blow. AKA had been shot dead. The news of the rapper’s death spread like wildfire and his family, friends, girlfriend Nadia Nakai and the Megacy were left shattered.

More than two months on, the pain still lingers but some days are worse than others, according to AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes. She took to Instagram to share how she missed her son’s “texts and calls so much“. “Today is really difficult. The hardest part is that you have gone forever quiet on my phone. I miss your texts and calls so much 💔,” she wrote, adding a picture of a previous conversation the two had shared.

In the WhatsApp conversation, she wrote to the “Lemons (Lemonade)” hitmaker to let him know how proud she of the “man and father” he was becoming. She added that she appreciated and loved him very much. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Forbes 54 (@lynnforbesza) Fans rallied around AKAs mother after her post.

“I hope God provides healing and comfort for you and your family in this difficult time. It never gets easier not having the one you love next to you. But with time, I hope you find peace in the memories made. “And that each day it gets less and less painful ❤️ sending you love and light,” wrote Elizabeth Dlamini. “❤️I'm so sorry that u guys had to face the loss of ur son in such a terrible way I pray that God be the comforter to u guys ❤️🙌never loose faith n hope in him please always stay united especially for Kairo ❤️💕 and always remember as the fans of the one and only supa mega we love you guys💖,” commented Nazia Naaz.