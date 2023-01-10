Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Mark Pilgrim fans lash out at social media troll who said his cancer may be ‘karma’

Mark Pilgrim. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Veteran radio host Mark Pilgrim’s fans have rushed to his defence after a Facebook troll told the 53-year-old that his cancer might be “karma”. The Hot 102.7FM presenter recently opened up in a social media post about his pain despite the usual smiles he posts on his timelines.

A picture of the frail looking dad of two, sitting in the yard of his Johannesburg home, was captioned: “Just to keep it real. I smile a lot in pics, but there’s also moments after heavy coughing or vomiting that I’m exhausted and need a moment to catch my breath.

“It’s about acknowledging those moments… and then standing up again.#dontstopbelieving”

While thousands of encouraging messages filled the comment section of his post, there was one comment from a follower, who had Pilgrim fans up in arms.

Pilgrim’s friend Garth Breytenbach, called the troll out on her comment when he wrote: “Mark Pilgrim battling cancer like a champ and Megan doesn't know how to read the room. If you know Megan please have a chat with her. @MarkPilgrimZA keep pushing!!

Outraged fans of Pilgrim reacted angrily to the troll.

@jobad78 wrote: “Is Megan a new kind of 'Karen', just more vile...?! So uncalled for!”

@Tazztarossa wrote: “ Wow Megan. This man gives others hope! If you need help or someone to speak to then feel free to reach out. If you're just a terrible human then keep your bek. (Please)”

@mnazania wrote: “Megan knows nothing. She is projecting her own mortality fears. There’s so much involved in the human body and cancer is never the boss. Our good energies pointed towards Mark, his own power in fighting can change any situation.”

