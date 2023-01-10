Mark Pilgrim fans lash out at social media troll who said his cancer may be ‘karma’

Veteran radio host Mark Pilgrim’s fans have rushed to his defence after a Facebook troll told the 53-year-old that his cancer might be “karma”. The Hot 102.7FM presenter recently opened up in a social media post about his pain despite the usual smiles he posts on his timelines. A picture of the frail looking dad of two, sitting in the yard of his Johannesburg home, was captioned: “Just to keep it real. I smile a lot in pics, but there’s also moments after heavy coughing or vomiting that I’m exhausted and need a moment to catch my breath.

“It’s about acknowledging those moments… and then standing up again.#dontstopbelieving” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) While thousands of encouraging messages filled the comment section of his post, there was one comment from a follower, who had Pilgrim fans up in arms. Pilgrim’s friend Garth Breytenbach, called the troll out on her comment when he wrote: “Mark Pilgrim battling cancer like a champ and Megan doesn't know how to read the room. If you know Megan please have a chat with her. @MarkPilgrimZA keep pushing!!

Mark Pilgrim battling cancer like a champ and Megan doesn't know how to read the room. If you know Megan please have a chat with her.@MarkPilgrimZA keep pushing !! pic.twitter.com/xUAHpNurzt — Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) January 8, 2023 Outraged fans of Pilgrim reacted angrily to the troll. @jobad78 wrote: “Is Megan a new kind of 'Karen', just more vile...?! So uncalled for!” Yip — Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) January 9, 2023 @Tazztarossa wrote: “ Wow Megan. This man gives others hope! If you need help or someone to speak to then feel free to reach out. If you're just a terrible human then keep your bek. (Please)”

