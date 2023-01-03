Mark Pilgrim showered with well wishes after popping the big question

Seasoned radio jock Mark Pilgrim is home after spending over two months in hospital and is making the most of his time with his family. Pilgrim was admitted into hospital in October after undergoing a procedure for a collapsed lung he suffered in September.

Story continues below Advertisement

After spending 64 days in hospital, seven procedures and losing almost 15kg, he was discharged. It seems the good news did not end there, as the Hot 102.7 radio presenter ushered in the New Year by popping the big question to his partner Adrienne Watkins, who has been by his side throughout his cancer battle. The media personality has been openly sharing his journey with the public and in a few of his posts has mentioned his partner.

Pilgrim shared a picture of himself sitting in his wheelchair with his ring in his hand in front of a smiling Watkins on his social media pages. “I love you my Adrienne… 😀🥂💍❤️” he captioned the picture. His Facebook post was filled with messages of congratulations for the happy couple.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kamsha Jemaine wrote: “Mark Pilgrim this love story keeps getting better and stronger! So much love and appreciation for each other. Love is a verb. Best wishes for 2023❤️🥂 Howard En Reinell Russo said: “God bless you both. Wishing you and your family a blessed 2023. “So special and beautiful. Thank you for sharing, I feel like family. Sending much love and hugs. Enjoy yourselves immensely.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Lorna Collison wrote: “Mark you are truly an inspiration to many including me. “Your fighting spirit, your contagious smile and positive attitude to your health challenges has given many hope I’m sure. “I pray for a full recovery and a happy and healthy New Year to you and your family. A huge congratulations to you both.