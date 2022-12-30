Mark Pilgrim back home after 64 days in hospital

During his time in hospital he has had several surgeries done and lost almost 15kg.

Pilgrim spent Christmas in hospital and has been putting on quite a fight. Throughout his hospital stay he has been openly sharing updates of his recovery with his followers on social media.

Many were delighted to read Pilgrim's post where he shared a picture of him being wheeled out of the hospital by his partner Adrienne Watkins.

He may be back in the comfort of his home but his journey is not over as he still has a tube on his side and will have a nurse assisting him as he builds his strength.