Mark Pilgrim back home after 64 days in hospital

After spending 64 days and having seven procedures, Hot 102.7 radio presenter Mark Pilgrim is finally home.
During his time in hospital he has had several surgeries done and lost almost 15kg.
Pilgrim spent Christmas in hospital and has been putting on quite a fight. Throughout his hospital stay he has been openly sharing updates of his recovery with his followers on social media.
Many were delighted to read Pilgrim's post where he shared a picture of him being wheeled out of the hospital by his partner Adrienne Watkins.
He may be back in the comfort of his home but his journey is not over as he still has a tube on his side and will have a nurse assisting him as he builds his strength.
"Still have a tube coming out my side & will have a home nurse looking after me as I slowly build my strength, but nothing beats the healing power of being home with loved ones, the fresh air and garden. 😀🙏🏻,” he wrote.
His post on Twitter was filled with well wishes as the public continued to pray for his recovery and his partner and children who have had to be his strength during this difficult time.
@Graigo wrote: “Mark is is AMAZING. You had a whole army rooting, praying and thanking God for your road to recovery. Enjoy home!”
@ElviraWood wrote: “Now this is the post we have all been waiting for. Take it one day at a time. Rest and enjoy getting better at home surrounded by loved ones.”
