Mark Pilgrim sends Christmas greetings on day 43 in hospital

It’s been more than a month in hospital for the award-winning radio jock Mark Pilgrim. The Hot 102.7 radio presenter, who is currently battling cancer, was admitted to hospital in October for a collapsed lung. He has had surgery done and has been in hospital ever since.

While on the mend, Pilgrim decided to share his journey of recovery with his followers and constantly keeps his Instagram followers updated. In a recent post, Pilgrim was decked in Christmas trimmings alongside his partner Adrienne Watkins. Pilgrim’s latest post read: “Hospital Day 43: Adrienne wrapping me like a Christmas tree for a quick @hot1027fm video from the hospital. 😀🎄”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) Followers continue to send well wishes and speedy recovery prayers. ashleymodisane wrote: “Father God please restore and heal Mark in Jesus mighty name, Amen❤️❤️❤️.” ynwendy5 wrote: “That is just so special ❤️ praying that you will soon be able to go home and for your recovery.”

nomsamasoka wrote: “We thank Adrienne for her love and support and may God be with you and family. May God strengthen her as its not easy during this period which always reminds us of the importance of family. Praying for your complete healing. The world still needs you ❤️.” grainnehartley wrote: “ 🙏🙏🙏🧑‍🎄🎅☃️🎄✨️ that you home 🏡 soon with your family and loved ones ❤️ surrounding you with unconditional love positive energy and healing light ✨️ 💖.” jessjaynegrant wrote: “You are amazing. My Christmas wish is that you get to spend it at home with all of your loved ones. Sending you loads of love and wishes of health and happiness. ❤️.”