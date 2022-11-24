Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, November 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Mark Pilgrim remains positive on his road to recovery

Mark Pilgrim. Picture: Instagram

Mark Pilgrim. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

HOT102.7FM radio host, Mark Pilgrim remains hopeful as he reached his 27th day in hospital.

Though not over yet, Pilgrim continues to put up a brave face as he fights cancer.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a recent post, he wrote: “Hospital Day 27. Cabin fever is real. So Adrienne brought me a teddy to make the room feel more homely 😊 Still got a few days here. Missing home, missing loved ones, missing radio. Thanks for all the wishes on my posts. I appreciate every message. 🙏🏻✨ #dontstopbelieving”

Well wishes continue to pour in for the much loved media personality.

@kerishnie_naiker wrote: “We’re all praying with you @markpilgrimza and send love & healing light your way. You’ve got this!!! 👏🙏."

More on this

@guy_mcdonald wrote: “Hoping there are no more issues and you get to go home on day 30! Sending you strength and my best wishes 🙏🏼✨️.”

@amarais387 wrote: “Hang in there Mark were ALL rooting for you. One longggg day at a time. Every new day presents hope... Know you are NOT alone. We all wish health and happiness for you. Its comming!”

@sthembile_fit wrote: “God is great all the time 🙏 I wish you all the best with family ❤️God knows your heart ♥️may God heal and take you home safe to your family in name of Jesus amen🙏.”

Story continues below Advertisement

@morenobeam added: “Every day that passes is a day closer to going home! Stay strong.”

@drnelisiwe wrote: “You are unbelievable Mark 🙌🙌. I have been following you. I cry as I burn with inspiration 😢 😍❤️. You are such an overflowing well of life 😊. Abundant love and blessings to you 💐.”

Sharing lots of positivity, @lindiedutoit15 wrote: “My husband was for 10.months in hospital without one single Day to go home. In a small oncology room.. But hê made it after the bonemarrow transplant. He could not see his kids for a whole month.. Be strong Mark..you can do it.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

InstagramJohannesburgEntertainmentArtistsMindfulnessAdviceHealth Welfare

Share