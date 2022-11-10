Mark Pilgrim remains optimistic as he works from his ICU bed

HOT102.7FM radio host, Mark Pilgrim has spent the last two weeks in ICU after he underwent an operation to drain a collapsed lung. Pilgrim, who is recording each day of his hospital stay and sharing it with followers on Instagram, recently said he was working while in ICU despite the curve balls being thrown at his health bill.

In a recent post he wrote: “Hospital day 15. I’m well enough today to do a voice recording from my ICU bed. “So the next time you phone a company and it’s my voice asking you to ‘press 1 for sales’, it might be the one I recorded while exposing my bum in the hospital gown. ☺️🤪.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) Supportive followers on his page were amused by the post and flooded him with well wishes.

@vanessa.morais9090 wrote: “Truly wishing you only the very best ❤️. Our son is a testicular cancer survivor and you have been a true inspiration.” @megs_ve wrote: “Hilarious. Laughter is the best medicine. You are incredibly strong, brave and positive. Praying for you 🙏 ❤.” @frans_rudi wrote: “I just love your optimism always and sense of humour Mark, in spite of all your challenges. You are a true hero❤️❤️.”

@charmainechammy wrote: “I’ll recognise your voice and grin – hoping the giggle won’t over flow to a serious conversation – but the ‘picture’ will be a good ice-breaker 🤣🙈🥴👻.” @dinnydii wrote: “I don’t know how you do it Mark but I’m in awe of your strength.” Read the latest issue of IOL Health digital magazine here.