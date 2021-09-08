Masasa Mbangeni pens a moving tribute to Michael K. Williams

Award-winning South African actress Masasa Mbangeni joined thousands of celebrities and fans across the world who took to social media to pay tributes to American actor Michael K. Williams. The 54-year-old actor reportedly died from a suspected heroin overdose.

The actor, who played the role Omar Little on “The Wire” was discovered by a family member inside his penthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday. Tributes have been pouring in on social media since the news of Williams’s passing. “A truly kind man. May you rest in peace Sir. I had a tiny part in ’Red Sea Diving Resort’ but Michael treated me like I was one of the top six.

“Would always whisper, ‘well done Sasa’, insist they give me the organic vegan food he also ate. Ja neh. Rest well Bhuti,” tweeted Mbangeni. “On these sets having a lead advocate for you can make life so much easier for you. He got that and did that for not me but many black & brown folk on that set. What a gent. Rest well King 🧡!,” added the former “Scandal!” actress. A truly kind man. May you rest in peace Sir. I had a tiny part in Red Sea diving resort but Michael treated me like I was one of the top six. Would always whisper, well done Sasa, insist they give me the organic vegan food he also ate. Ja neh. Rest well Bhuti pic.twitter.com/BfC9ib33UC — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) September 7, 2021 On these sets having a lead advocate for you can make life so much easier for you. He got that and did that for not me but many black & brown folk on that set. What a gent. Rest well King ♥️ https://t.co/Jg2H1VnZw9 — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) September 7, 2021 According to Bang Showbiz, Williams’s cause of death is yet to be announced, drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

Williams starred in various television shows including “The Road”, “Inherent Vice”, “Gone Baby Gone”, “12 Years a Slave”, “When We Rise’ and ”When They See Us“. “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. “While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him.