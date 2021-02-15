Mihlali Ndamase gives Mzansi chest pains with her sexy Valentine’s Day posts

Social media sensation and content creator Mihlali Ndamase has set the internet on fire with her Valentine’s Day photoshoot. Taking to her social media on Sunday, the beauty and lifestyle influencer shared sexy snaps of herself in seductive red lingerie. In the photographs, the YouTube star showcased different sultry looks, which gave tweeps heart palpitations. Ndamase also sported fiery red hair to complete the Valentine’s Day look. In the first shot, she is seen lying in bed surrounded by red roses and balloons.

“Happy Valentine’s Day loves ❣️,” she wrote.

In another post, Ndamase is leaning against the wall, donning a little red number, paired with gold and red stilettos.

She captioned the shot: “No angel, but she got a halo.”

The last shot was of the star lying on a bed full of rose petals. This was captioned: “Show tonight, I hit all the notes that I know I like.”

Fellow celebs, including Bonang Matheba, Sarah Langa and Ayanda Thabethe marvelled over Ndamase’s smoking hot looks while fans labelled her a sex goddess.

Check out some of the reaction on Instagram.

“Perfection. ❤️,” expressed reality TV star and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba.

“Yum 🔥🔥,” commented model and TV host, Ayanda Thabethe.

“Damn sis,” said social media influencer and fashionista, Sarah Langa.

“Ok, it’s fine! YOU WIN!!😭," said media personality and YouTuber, Lasizwe Dambuza.

“Yeses Mihlali!!! 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵,” said actress Zenande Mfenyana.

While Mihlali has kept her love life under wraps, in 2020 she revealed she was single but enjoyed going on casual dates.

“If I am single I go out for dinners, it doesn’t have to be like having sex with them,” she said at the time.

However, things took another turn when the star was accused of “promoting being a loose woman.”

Ndamase wasted no time to hit back at the claims, which she did in a string of Instagram Stories.

“I need to address this because it is actually really pissing me off. Some stupid boy came into my mentions this morning commenting on my video saying that I am promoting bofebe (whoring) in South Africa.”

She said going on casual dates had nothing to do with sexual relations.