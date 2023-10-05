Mihlali speaks out about dating a married man, claims not to know Musa Khawula amid assault allegation

The latest episode of ‘Unfollowed’ featured Instagram influencer and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase who spoke to Thembekile Mrototo about homewrecking, gold digging, alleged assault and a whole lot more. Over the past year or so, one of the most scandalous sagas in the local entertainment industry has been the widespread reports, denials and public statements around the popular influencer dating a married man, businessman Leeroy Sidambe.

When Mrototo asked her straight up why she dated a married man, Ndamase fired back, “Oh, no, darling. It's not my place to wait. I'm not the one who's married. It is him who decided that he wants to find a partner and date someone.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showmax (@showmaxonline)

Asked about whether she pursued a relationship with Sidambe because of his money, Ndamase said she has her own money and didn’t need to date anyone for money. "Not to sound arrogant, but I could be with anybody I wanted to be with, so I definitely go for someone also based on character and how they treat me. There's a lot of money in the world," she added. “There's a lot of men with money in the world. But do they respect women?” Over the weekend, a video circulated online of Sidambe gushing over Ndamase, who he described as his “wife”.

In the video, which was a recording of his Instagram Live, he also alluded to her being financially independent and suggested that she may be the one even giving him money. “Leeroy expresses his love for Mihlali,” shared @mdnewss.

Leeroy expresses his love for Mihlali. pic.twitter.com/pN9Y3oalv2 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) October 2, 2023 On the topic of the public outcry about their relationship, Ndamase said she didn’t care for people’s opinions. “People's opinions have nothing to do with my reality… When people have nothing to come at you about, then they are going to find something to constantly dig at.” Recently, blogger Musa Khawula alleged that Ndamase beat him up ahead of attending Hollywoodbets Durban July.