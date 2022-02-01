Mohale Motaung pleads with Mzansi to help build a home for a family in need

Actor, model and businessman Mohale Motaung is encouraging South Africans to help with donations to rebuild a home for a family in the Eastern Cape. The family recently lost their all belongings, including their home, in a devastating fire.

Motaung took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of pictures that summed up the aftermath of the tragic incident. He wrote: “So the year started off on a rough note for one of the families who are beneficiaries of my foundation, @fortheyouth_foundation. “It was sadly brought to my attention that the family home they live in, in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, was brought to flames and has unfortunately burnt and left them with nothing. The greatest casualty was a 3-year-old who was burnt in this fire ☹️☹️☹️.”

Motaung explained that through his foundation, he has assisted the family with the essentials, including household supplies, food, beds, blankets and the children’s school supplies. “We are also looking to rebuild their home with the help of contractors and the community. “So while this is an unusual request, I’m appealing to my followers to assist in doing more for this family. Any assistance is welcome.”

He went on to explain that the identity of the family will remain private, to “protect the family and their dignity.” The star also extended his gratitude to those who are willing to lend a helping hand. “I’d like to thank you in advance as I’m sure you will find it in your heart to be a blessing to this family.

“I’m grateful I can make this appeal to you. Thank you 🙏🏾” See the full post below. Warning: The images may upset sensitive viewers.

Philanthropic work and youth development have been Motaung's biggest passions. During the hard lockdown in 2020, Motaung and his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo launched their foundation, Somhale Foundation. Through their foundation, the couple donated over R200 000 in food vouchers to 50 destitute families.