Mondli Ngcobo breaks silence on Mandy Malebo’s death: ‘I have heard all kinds of hurtful speculations’

Music producer and artist Mondli Ngcobo has finally taken to social media following the death of his baby mama Mandy Malebo. The 28-year-old socialite passed away last week Thursday following a short illness.

Although details surrounding her death remained unclear, many speculated that she had taken her own life or been poisoned. The beauty influencer and Ngcobo had a contentious relationship at times, resulting in their drama making news headlines. Following her death, many blamed the 'Koze Kuse' hitmaker for Malebo’s state of mind and her depression which she was very outspoken about.

In a 2022 resurfaced TikTok video, she accused Ngcobo of abuse and withholding child support. In the video, Malebo claimed the muso only gave her R1,500 for child maintenance and refused to pay for her apartment, where she lived with their child. “I’m not going to be quiet about how sh*t Mondli is all because he sends money,” she said.

“I’ve been made to believe that because he’s taking care of his child, he’s a good dad; he’s a good person. No! Mondli is sh*t.” In the aftermath of the backlash against him, Ngcobo took to his X account to set the record straight, and issue a statement on her family’s behalf.

pic.twitter.com/CafVUdyh8y — Mondli Ngcobo (@mondlingc) January 6, 2024 According to the statement, Malebo was hospitalised after complaining about stomach pains: “Her health deteriorated thereafter, which eventually led to her losing her life.” Ngcobo also said his piece by asking fans to stop speculating.

“I have heard all kinds of hurtful speculations about the cause of death and about me,” he wrote. “But personally urge you to give her family space and grace to mourn her loss.”