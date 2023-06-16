Mr JazziQ continues to inspire the youth with his newest venture

Amapiano music producer Mr JazziQ (Tumelo Manyoni) keeps on making career moves as he diversifies his portfolio as a businessman. This Youth Month, the popular producer and his family reopened their family business Vibes on Main, a restaurant and nightclub located in Alexandra in partnership with well-known club owners Booth and Room 130.

“This is another milestone that I'm getting myself into and it’s a very exciting time. It’s more about me expanding the JazziQ brand and also getting to a point where it’s more executive and exclusive,” he shared with IOL Entertainment. The “Halala” hitmaker said that he always advocated for the youth to push and make sure that they were at the forefront of whatever they were doing. “Youth is very important because I honestly feel that without youth, there is no future. As JazziQ, I always advocate for the young ones to push and be at the forefront because in other situations they don’t get the opportunity.