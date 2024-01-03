Musa Khawula fires shots at Katlego Maboe, tells him to ‘stop gaslighting’ his baby mama

We’re barely into the new year and it’s already showing flames to some people. Our timelines have been filled with social media users expressing their wishes for 2024 and predicting what the next 12 months will bring.

But the internet never forgets past indiscretions. Just ask TV personality Katlego Maboe. The past year has seen the 37-year-old’s dirty laundry being aired in public due to his ongoing child support battle with ex Monique Muller. Things kicked off in August when Muller accused the ‘Deal or no Deal’ host of refusing to pay their son’s school fees.

Referring to his TV gig, she joked, “Maybe ‘Deal or No Deal’ can donate some funds there. LOL. I can forward the school banking details. Or [are] his fans willing to donate?” Things appeared to have died down, but gossip blogger Musa Khawula left a salty reminder in Maboe’s comments section on X when the latter asked: “What do you want 2024 to bring you?” Not one to mince his words, Khawula blankly responded, “For you to stop gaslighting your baby mama Monique Muller and financially support your son.”

for you to stop gaslighting your baby mama monique muller and financially support your son, https://t.co/JFIBETlmbD — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) December 31, 2023 X users soon filled the thread with various memes, while others jokingly begged him to stop bashing local celebs - at least until 2024.

Khawula’s latest comment comes as he faces several lawsuits from various people in the entertainment industry. And yet, he shows no signs of slowing down and pulling back. “Chomie cease fire until tomorrow hle ✋🏽😭 let’s just wait for 2024 then you can start again??” commented an online user.