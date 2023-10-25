Where’s Musa Khawula? Fans are hella curious to find out whereabouts of their favourite celebrity blogger

Fake news is swirling that controversial gossip blogger Musawenkosi “Musa” Khawula has been sentenced to 15 years for the murder of his ex-boyfriend. “Musa Khawula has been sentenced to 15 years for the murder his ex-boyfriend Wandile Khambule. Musa confessed to fatally stabbing his ex-boyfriend Wandile. Currently Musa’s instagram account is being managed by Inno Morolong,” read a tweet by @AdvoBarryRoux

However, Khawula appeared at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on October 5 where the matter was postponed to January 23, 2024 for a pretrial hearing. Khawula is accused of stabbing Wandile Khambule in March last year after the pair had a quarrel outside the deceased’s home. As the news spread like wildfire, fans are trying to put the pieces together and find out where Khawula is.

He last uploaded a video on his YouTube channel a month ago and his absence on YouTube has his followers really believing that socialite Inno Morolong is running his popular Instagram account. IOL Entertainment has contacted Morolong’s representatives for a comment on the matter, and readers will be updated upon receiving a comment. Khawula’s phone rang unanswered and he has not responded to text messages sent.