Where’s Musa Khawula? Fans are hella curious to find out whereabouts of their favourite celebrity blogger

Fake news is swirling that controversial gossip blogger Musawenkosi “Musa” Khawula has been sentenced to 15 years for the murder of his ex-boyfriend.
“Musa Khawula has been sentenced to 15 years for the murder his ex-boyfriend Wandile Khambule. Musa confessed to fatally stabbing his ex-boyfriend Wandile. Currently Musa’s instagram account is being managed by Inno Morolong,” read a tweet by @AdvoBarryRoux
However, Khawula appeared at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on October 5 where the matter was postponed to January 23, 2024 for a pretrial hearing.
Khawula is accused of stabbing Wandile Khambule in March last year after the pair had a quarrel outside the deceased’s home.
As the news spread like wildfire, fans are trying to put the pieces together and find out where Khawula is.
He last uploaded a video on his YouTube channel a month ago and his absence on YouTube has his followers really believing that socialite Inno Morolong is running his popular Instagram account.
IOL Entertainment has contacted Morolong’s representatives for a comment on the matter, and readers will be updated upon receiving a comment.
Khawula’s phone rang unanswered and he has not responded to text messages sent.
During his last court appearance, Khawula reportedly was seen struggling to walk or even stand in the dock.
Khawula told the Daily Sun team that he got injured exiting a car as he stepped on an uncovered drain, spraining his ankle.
"It's very painful that I'm struggling to walk. Even standing for a long time is hard for me. I went to the clinic and they gave me some painkillers and nothing else. I hope I will be fine soon," he told the publication.