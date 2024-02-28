Mzansi calls for 'justice for AKA' following arrest of six suspects

His friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also murdered. Police Minister Bheki Cele made the announcement on Tuesday evening with the National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the SA Police Service (SAPS) provincial headquarters in Durban. While fans, of Supa Mega as he was affectionately known as, are happy over the arrests, there is not much faith over whether justice will really be served.

Others are just hoping that the mastermind doesn’t get away for ordering the hit, and for the case not to drag on for years, like the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. @nkulipp tweeted: “We must make noise until there's #JusticeForAKA, they must arrest whoever paid those guys. That R800,000.” We must make noise until there's #JusticeForAKA, they must arrest whoever paid those guys. That R800,000. pic.twitter.com/47yIuIuCF3 — Nkululeko (@nkulipp) February 28, 2024 @ThembaENgcobo1 said: “We hope that this case won't be dragged like this one of Senzo Meyiwa. And for the safety of tge killers of Kiernan, this case must come to Pretoria High Court. We are invested in it to know who paid R800000. That's the name we all want. #JusticeForAKA”