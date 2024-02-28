Independent Online
Mzansi calls for 'justice for AKA' following arrest of six suspects

Cops have made a breakthrough in the murder of AKA, but Mzansi wants swift justice, unlike the Senzo Meyiwa murder case which is still dragging on in court. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Share

His friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also murdered.

Police Minister Bheki Cele made the announcement on Tuesday evening with the National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the SA Police Service (SAPS) provincial headquarters in Durban.

While fans, of Supa Mega as he was affectionately known as, are happy over the arrests, there is not much faith over whether justice will really be served.

Others are just hoping that the mastermind doesn’t get away for ordering the hit, and for the case not to drag on for years, like the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

@nkulipp tweeted: “We must make noise until there's #JusticeForAKA, they must arrest whoever paid those guys. That R800,000.”

@ThembaENgcobo1 said: “We hope that this case won't be dragged like this one of Senzo Meyiwa. And for the safety of tge killers of Kiernan, this case must come to Pretoria High Court. We are invested in it to know who paid R800000. That's the name we all want. #JusticeForAKA”

@kadibetsow1 said: “This will be nothing like the senzo meyiwa case...here we know that a nkabi shot AKA..and we all saw a video where he was shot..with meyiwa we don't know who shot him ..SAPS must not disappoint us and find the mastermind behind AKAs murder #JusticeForAKA”

@nokusamalinga said: “Finally my Bhova is getting justice on his birthday month. Thank you to each and every individual who cracked this case. @TimesOfEswatinE you guys also did an exceptional job, you are the bunch of great journalists,chasing stories, not using relying on the socials. #JusticeForAKA”

