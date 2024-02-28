A spotter travelling in a BMW allegedly followed AKA from King Shaka International Airport to his hotel

Police have revealed that a ‘spotter’ who is among six suspects arrested for the murder of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes followed him from King Shaka International Airport to his hotel. The suspect allegedly travelling in a BMW also made his way to the Wish Restaurant on Florida Road in Durban where Forbes and his friend Tibz, real name, Tebello Motsoane, where killed while in an embrace.

The shooting took place on February 10, 2023. Shocking footage of the shooting incident went viral. On Tuesday night, police provided details that South Africans have been waiting to hear on how they arrested six people in a year-long investigation. KwaZulu-Natal’s top cop, provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, revealed that the BMW that was used to tail Forbes the day he was killed was seized on August 2, 2023.

He further revealed that the spotter was also linked to another murder case. Police have arrested six suspects, all below the age of 36. A seventh suspect is reportedly being pursued. The suspects comprise of a co-ordinator, two shooters, two spotters and a supplier of guns and vehicles.

The first arrest of the the vehicle supplier took place on April 22; a spotter was nabbed on October 24; and a third suspect on December 14. Two suspects believed to be brothers were arrested on Saturday morning (February 24) in Eswatini. They are still to be extradited to South Africa.

According to police they were found hiding in a house. Police said together with the National Prosecuting Authority and Interpol the processes have been put in place. Mkhwanazi said when news of their arrest surfaced, the coordinator tried to flee but eventually handed himself over to police through his lawyer.