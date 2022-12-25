Mzansi celebs pay tribute to Mampintsha

Popular music group Big Nuz lost one of its members this festive season. Mandlenkosi “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, who was one of the two remaining members, died on December 24. Mampintsha suffered a stroke a week before his death and was hospitalised. His record label West Ink confirmed his passing.

“Husband, father, musician and West Ink CEO Mandlenkosi Mampintsha Maphumulo has died,” it said. “Details of his passing cannot be shared with the public, The family of Mandlenkosi Maphumolo, aka Mampintsha, as well as the West Ink team, has asked for privacy at this difficult time, and will release a statement in due course.” His colleagues in the entertainment industry have been sending out tributes, comforting his wife, Babes Wodumo, with whom he had a child.

Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube wrote: “We truly live on borrowed time! Condolences to #Mampintsha’s fans and his entire family! Sending our love to his child and wife as well! Music legend Oskido wrote: “Someone so special can never be forgotten 🖤RIP Mandla #Mampintsha Maphumulo. Your contribution to the entertainment world is truly appreciated. Mampintsha’s close friend DJ Tira took to Instagram to share a tribute. He posted a picture of the deceased in a black tie and wrote: “You bounced like a KING on top of the game 🙏🏾❤️ Shimora baba ka Sponj RIP my brother.”

The surviving member of Big Nuz, Mzi Tshomela, affectionately known as Danger, posted an old picture of the group. He wrote: “Awukufa awudeli still namanje angi understand #Abafana base Ghetto,” which can be loosely translates to, “death shall not be proud, I still don’t understand. #GhettoBoys.” Below are more tributes from Mzansi celebrities.