Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Mzansi left drooling over Trevor Noah’s Met Gala look

Trevor Noah at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Instagram

Trevor Noah at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

On Monday, celebrities were dressed to the nines as they graced the red carpet at this year’s biggest night of fashion, the Met Gala, which celebrated late designer Karl Lagerfeld under the theme, “A Line Of Beauty”.

While the world gushed over designs like Kim Kardashian’s haute couture Schiaparelli gown, which featured a real pearl draped skirt and top, or Doja Cat showing up as Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, Mzansi was rooting for Trevor Noah, who looked handsome as hell in his Thom Browne ensemble and sleek cornrows.

Trevor Noah dressed in Thom Browne. Picture: Instagram

The fashion extravaganza, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is an exclusive event curated by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of “Vogue”.

This year, Noah’s look had his fans hearts racing as he looked picture perfect in his Thom Browne tuxedo adorned with Chanel-inspired camellia motifs, along with his hair in neat cornrows and black patent leather boots.

Together with the picture, he wrote on Instagram, “An absolutely, incredible night. 🔥 #MetGala #ALineOfBeauty In @ThomBrowne Styled by @jasonbolden 📷 @gettyentertainment.”

Fans took to the comments to compliment and drool over the South African comedian.

“My husband posting again 😍 thank you, Trevor,” said @youssouf.lamine.

“Of course. You are #1,” commented @frederikalajolla.

On Twitter, @MariaRita tweeted: “oh, honey you look 🔥🔥🔥”

@philasandekiva said: “Your hot like a heatoooooo😍.”

Trevor NoahEntertainmentArtistsLuxury fashionHollywood

