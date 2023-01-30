Nadia Jaftha is a homeowner at 30

South African award-winning creator, singer, actor and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha has reached her goal of becoming a homeowner at the age of 30. The chuffed Cape Town-based celebrity shared the news on Instagram at the weekend and was flooded with well wishes from industry colleagues.

She posted an image of herself outside the door of her new home with keys in her hand next to a huge blue bow. Barely able to contain her excitement, Jaftha wrote: “Your girl is a home owner❤️😭. If you asked me if I’d be a home owner before 30 a few years ago, I wouldn’t have believed you … but here I am🙏 Counting my blessings every single day!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Jaftha (@nadiajaftha) djzinhle wrote: “Congratulations.”

boity wrote: “Congratulations mama 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.” neevan_ferris wrote: “Congratulations🎉.” majestic_mey wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS!!! ❤️❤️.”

dumantando wrote: “Truly deserving my friend!!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️😭.” ayandathabethe_ wrote: “Congratulations.” lalla_hirayama wrote: “Congrats!!!!❤️❤️❤️ blessings upon more blessings.”

moozlie wrote: “Go girl!” rosemary_zimu wrote: “Congratulations beautiful!!!” jimmynevis wrote: “🙌 congrats.”

lady_amar1 wrote: “Congratulations Nadia ❤️.” paxtonfielies_ wrote: “Congratulations!🎉.” Jaftha’s mom, nawal_jaftha, wrote: “Wow my baby. Well done. You deserve all and more. You have worked hard for this. And you still are. Thanks to everyone who is happy for this great step forward. Hope many are inspired on how u constantly love share and inspire. ❤️❤️”

Her bae, _xavierhaupt, wrote: “I’m so so proud of you baby 😢❤️.” Jaftha recently announced the launch of her international creative agency, Ace Labs, in Dubai, which will help grow the content of creatives. She said: “As a new age creative agency, Ace Labs looks to colour outside of the lines and create an environment where a mindset of ‘break the rules’ flourishes.