Nduduzo Makhathini’s ‘Spirit of Ntu’ scoops Jazz Album of the Year award in Germany

South African pianist, composer, and healer Nduduzo Makhathini is celebrating a great milestone. His latest album, “In the Spirit of Ntu”, recently bagged the Jazz Album of the Year award in Germany. The KwaZulu-Natal-born star, who is on a European tour, took to his social media to share the excitement with his fans.

While expressing his gratitude for the international recognition, Makhathini also took the opportunity to explain what the album means and stands for. In a video clip shared on Instagram this week, he shared: “A couple of days ago I was given this award for Best Jazz Album for 2022 and I started to think what it all means against the backdrop of the hidden years of this art form in the continent given the harsh histories of coloniality. “I started to think about what it means for these stories to be told. And to have songs that are carrying all this knowledge, that are carrying some of these memories that refuse the erasure and also what it means for the world to fellowship and gather around these stories.”

The multi-award-winning muso also thanked everyone who contributed to the making of the 10-track album and his family back home for their love and support. “I find this piece of recognition to be playing a lot of functions and I just wanted to send my love to all the people that were a part of this (album); musicians, designers, even the people that gathered around the idea and my family. “Ntu is a living technology and we can all plug in and find our own freedom,” he concluded.

Watch the full video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nduduzo Makhathini (@nduduzomakhathini) “In the Spirit of Ntu” is Makhathini’s tenth studio album, which was released in May. It is also the second album to be released on Blue Note Records in partnership with Universal Music Group Africa, and the first release on the newly formed imprint, Blue Note Africa.

