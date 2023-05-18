Nhlanhla Mafu remembers late daughter: ‘Nothing can ever fill the emptiness I feel in my heart’

Multi-award-winning singer Nhlanhla Mafu shared a touching tribute to her late daughter Zinathi on what would have been her 19th birthday. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 17, the Mafikizolo lead vocalist penned a heartfelt message in honour of her daughter’s memory.

“My dearest daughter Zinathi, happy Heavenly 19th birthday 👼🏾🎂💝. There’s always so much I want to say but words always fail me,” she said. “All I know is that I would give anything to just hear you say ‘mom’ again. Nothing can ever fill the emptiness I feel in my heart because that part of my heart was designed and custom-made just for you. “I find comfort in knowing that I’m with you and you are with me always💖. And I thank God for giving me the best 6 years of my life 💗,” said the star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nhlanhla Nciza (@nhlanhla_mafu) Local celebs and industry friends flooded Mafu’s comments section with messages of love and support. Singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo commented: “What a beautiful angel, sending you love and light sisi ❤️.” Singer Lira said: “Wow she would have 19 years. Happy Heavenly Birthday angel. 🙌🏾🙏🏾 🕊️”

“Happy Heavenly birthday to your beautiful Angel, my Queen. May God continue to carry you and give strength. Love you, sis❤️” Actress Ntombi Ngcobo Mzolo said: “Happy Heavenly birthday to your beautiful Angel, my Queen. May God continue to carry you and give strength. Love you sis❤️.” Gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo said: “Sending warm hugs Mommy ♥️ praying for you 🙏🏽.”

Mafu and her then-husband, record label owner turned politician Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza suffered a devastating loss in 2009 when their daughter Zinathi tragically passed away at 5 years old. According to IOL News, Zinathi was killed after sustaining severe head injuries in a car crash in Atlasville, Benoni. She died in Glynnwood Life Hospital about four hours later. This was a devastating time for the family as Mafu and Nciza lost Zinathu’s twin five years earlier.