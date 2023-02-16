Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni on ‘Scandal!’ exit: ‘I was committed to ending on a high note’

Safta award-winning actress Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni bowed out gracefully from popular e.tv soapie Scandal! Mzansi watched with disbelief as Shange-Ngubeni's character Mbali was shot and killed by her mother, played by veteran actress Makhosazana Ndlovu, on Wednesday evening.

“Being on Scandal! has been one of the greatest joys of my career,” said Shange-Ngubeni in a press statement shared on her Instagram account. “I truly appreciate the immense support the producers, cast and crew have shown me. I walk away with fond memories as I prepare to take on the next phase of my journey. “Thank you to all the viewers for watching and consistently supporting my work. Onwards and upwards.”

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Shange-Ngubeni expressed her gratitude to the show producers for allowing her to breathe life into her manipulative character of Mbali. “I was committed to ending on a high note,” wrote Shange-Ngubeni. “I was even specific about how I wanted my hair to look when Mbali dies. I was intentional about giving the last few weeks everything I had and I’m grateful the Scandal team provided me with a platform to do so. The star also thanked Mzansi for “opening your hearts to Mbali’s story”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni (@nolwazingubeni) The multifaceted performer will continue her journey as a casting director for the new season of Mzansi Magic’s telenovela “Umkhokha,” and she will also return to acting in another production, which she was not at liberty to discuss yet. In her post, the actress paid a sweet tribute to her on-screen husband Melusi Mbele. “Mfowethu Ngiyabonga (thank you my brother). You are easily one of the best performers I’ve ever worked with. Forever present, giving and guiding. With you, I could always completely trust (you). You were perfect from beginning to end.

“Thank you for always being present. Thank you for the amazing times we had on set, your honest feedback and your balance. Thank you for listening to my nonsense stories. “I’m so happy the country gets to experience your gift and celebrate it. In you, I found a brother. May the world see what a gem you truly are.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni (@nolwazingubeni) “Scandal!” head writer and creative producer Grace Mahlaba commended Shage-Ngubeni for nailing the character of Mbali.