Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena breaks silence on her relationship status - ‘I’m single, but I’m seeing someone’

Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena sat down with Zingah on his growing YouTube platform “Choppin It With Bhuda T” and finally clarified rumours on her romantic relationship with her former manager Sbuda Roc. When asked what her current relationship status was, the multi-talented presenter, rapper and Era By DJ Zinhle creative director smiled, then responded, “I’m a bad b****, that’s all you need to know.”

After Zingah probed some more, she added, “I’m actually single. I’m single, but I’m seeing someone and he’s nice - I like him. I was in a relationship for a very long time. I was in an eight-year relationship.” When Zingah responded by asking her why she let go of that, she said, “Oh my gosh, cause I’m bad like the Barbie.” After a brief pause, she added, “No, life happens and that’s okay.”

The podcast also saw Moozlie share how this year has been a terrible one for her. “Everyone was dying, work was sh*t, contracts were suffering, it was just a bad year. I was not in a good place, I was just suffering. And a lot of people don’t know that cause I was still showing up and doing my thing.”

Despite this, Moozlie has in many ways enjoyed a breakthrough year in her other venture working as creative director for DJ Zinhle’s jewellery and accessories brand, Era By DJ Zinhle. “I’ve always really loved jewellery. But I was very intimidated about what it’d take to actually start my own brand. “But I realised I don’t have to have my own brand to have an influence and an impact and actually make bank off a jewellery brand. I think that the Era brand is bigger than us at this point. It’s really crazy and it’s growing in such an amazing and beautiful way.” During the episode, Zingah gave Moozlie her flowers for her journey and longevity in the industry. “You’re literally a voice of our generation. Literally, your voice has carried us in the past 10 years.