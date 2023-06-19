TxC duo reacts to allegations Moozlie and Sbuda broke-up after he cheated with one of them: ‘So random’

Rapper and media personality Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena has been rolling as a single woman following her split from her long-time boyfriend Sbuda Roc. According to Zimoja, Sbuda and Moozlie broke up because he allegedly cheated on her with “one of the girls from DJ duo TxC”.

A source told the publication that the creative director moved out of their shared home. “She turned 30 last year and needed to evaluate why she would stay with a cheater.” The publication does not reveal which one of the members allegedly got involved with the artist manager

In response to a Twitter post about the allegations ,Tarryn Reid, who is one part of the TxC duo, and has been previously linked to amapiano singer Daliwonga, laughed off the claims and revealed that Sbuda wasn’t their type. “Ew not our type. Not our type at all. So random 😭🤣,” she tweeted. Ew not our type. Not our type at all. So random 😭🤣 — TxC (@tarryn_reid47) June 17, 2023 The former couple dated for eight years, used to be stuck at each other's hips, attending red carpet events together and even had a working relationship. But the two have since gone their separate ways.

Moozlie and the artist manager were last publicly seen together at her 30th birthday party last year, which was also attended by several of her celebrity friends. The two have not been spotted at events together and nor is she posting him. “She had to be realistic about everything. She had been with the guy for years, almost ten years.