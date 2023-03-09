Nomzamo Mbatha's ‘Assassin’ movie with Bruce Willis to release in March

Local actress Nomzamo Mbatha has shared with her fans the release date of her newest Hollywood project “Assassin”. Since her lead role in “Coming 2 America”, many have wondered about Mbatha’s next move in the cut-throat Hollywood industry.

Well, the cat is finally out of the bag. The former “Isibaya” actress shared the poster of “Assassin”, where her face is seen next to the legendary Bruce Willis and Dominic Purcell. In her caption she revealed the film’s release date in cinemas as March 31. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha (Nxumalo)🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@nomzamo_m) The revenge thriller is directed by Jesse Atlas and was initially meant to release in 2022, with the principal photography completed the year before.

“Willis stars as the man who creates futuristic microchip tech that enables the mind of an agent to inhabit the body of another person to carry out covert missions. “When a man dies during this experimental military programme, a former black-ops soldier, who also happens to be his wife, takes his place using the tech to find out who killed him,” reported FirstShowing.Net. Mbatha’s post was filled with congratulatory messages from industry colleagues including actor Thapelo Mokoena, Thembi Seete, Dawn Thandeka King and supporters who are ready to book their tickets to watch the movie.