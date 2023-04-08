Ntando Duma launches kids’ hair salon inspired by her daughter Sbahle

Actress and singer Ntando Duma has finally let the cat out of the bag. Duma, who’s been teasing fans for weeks about an upcoming big project, has revealed that she will be launching a kiddies hair salon, Sbahle Siyakhula. In March, the media personality shared on her Insta stories that she would soon be opening Sibahle Siyakhula, which led to many people assuming that she may be launching a daycare centre or a nursery.

Without revealing further details, Duma told TshisaLive, she’s not opening a crèche but confirmed that there is something “brewing with Sibahle Siyakhula”, and it has something to do with kids. “I was shocked when I saw the stories. I mean, a whole me opening a créche. It's definitely something, and it's coming soon, and when it's ready, I will speak about it,” she told the publication. Taking to her Instagram page this week, “The Queen” actress told her fans she’s venturing into the world of beauty with the launch of her “first kiddies hair salon”.

“I’m so ECSTATIC and PROUD to announce the opening of my first kiddies salon. My dream of so many years finally becomes a reality,” shared the star. In her post, Duma explained that the new venture was inspired by her daughter, Sbahle Mzizi. “Named and inspired by its namesake, my precious daughter @sbahlemzizi and on a mission to provide niche and bespoke hairdressing services to tiny tots and young people.

And there’s more, Sbahle Siyakhula is set to create employment opportunities for the local creative community. “And we are looking for vibrant people to join our team! Keep a look out on our page @sbahlesiyakhula for more information. Yours in beauty, Sbahle siyakhula🤍.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando) Celebrity friends and fans have flooded Duma’s comment section on Instagram to congratulate the star on her new business venture.

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo said: “This is so dope! Congratulations mama ❤️.” Singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo wrote: “I’m so proud of You Mama kaSbahle ❤️.” Actress and TV host Khanya Mkangisa commented: “Love it! Congratulations Ntando! ❤️”

Rapper Nadia Nakai said: “Yay! Congratulations!!!” Actress Omuhle Makaziwe Gela added: “Omg this makes me so happy cause you’re actually so good with hair. Congratulations and all the best mama. We are within 💃🏽” In 2022, Mzizi, 5, bagged the Favourite African Kidfluencer of the Year at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.