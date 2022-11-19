Ntsiki Mazwai distances herself from ‘Unpopular Opinion’ podcast

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai took to social media to announce her resignation from the popular YouTube podcast, “Unpopular Opinion”. The “Unpopular Opinion” podcast premiered on July 14 and tackles various issues on current affairs and debatable topics. At the time, Mazwai said her show was “not for the faint hearted and narrow minded“.

The show, which has 14 900 subscribers, airs on YouTube on Thursdays. Mazwai, who took a social media break in October, came back online this week to break the news of her leaving the show. On Twitter, she wrote: “Sometimes you trust the wrong people and have to accept your poor choices. I will be back with my own podcast.

Trust me......I will come back harder fam. ❤️ — MissNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) November 18, 2022 Shortly after her recent post, she added: “Painful month I went thru...I still get anxiety attacks on Thursdays. Yesterday was so hard emotionally.” Mazwai also lined up followers to save a date for a surprise in December.

She wrote: “But if there is one thing you guys know about me, is my ability to transmute negative energy......Pls save the date Sunday 11 December 2pm 😜.” Fans supported the poet’s decision and unsubscribed from the channel. @kelsow_1 wrote: “And you started off so well, picking up momentum and reaching more and more people to have them woken up. Now this??

@kelsow_1 wrote: "And you started off so well, picking up momentum and reaching more and more people to have them woken up. Now this?? People are cruel indeed. We'll follow you to whatever other platform you go to next sis. Don't lose hope. Love & light"



Love & light — Kay (@kelsow_1) November 18, 2022 @Thob_zah showed solidarity: “Done...” Done... pic.twitter.com/dykYshI6xo — 💕Thobzah🌛🌟 (@Thob_zah) November 18, 2022 @sbarara wrote: “Askies Ndlovukazi, I was afraid it will come to this, its a lesson though. As you have said, use your following to start your own thing. You have something we don't have, POWER.”