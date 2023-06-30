Pamela Mtanga among top female talents recognised at Basadi In Music Awards nominations

Pamela Mtanga has undoubtedly been one of the brightest stars in the local multimedia space over the past few years. Not only has she done a stellar job hosting some of the biggest events in SA, she’s also become a masterful content creator across social media and YouTube.

Now, a year on from bagging her first prime-time TV slot as the new presenter of Channel O’s Massive Music, Mtanga has been rewarded with nominations for "Music TV Show Presenter of the Year" and "Social Media Influencer of the Year" at the 2nd annual Basadi In Music Awards. Mtanga took to Instagram to share her excitement at the nomination. Beneath an image of herself as a child, Mtanga wrote, “‘Dear 5 year old Pam, you may not know it yet but one day you're going to be an exceptional multi-media entrepreneur. You will not only be in these spaces, but you will stand out and be recognized for all the work that you do.” “There's nothing wrong with the way you speak or even how much you speak, you may not understand it right now but you will in 22 years time. Your voice will be your invoice and you will be so glad you never allowed people to silence it.

She went on to thank the awards for the nods, before adding, “What a time to be a young black woman doing IT. Please vote once a day for goodluck ke Boothangs.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga)

In a press release shared to the media, Mtanga shared her excitement, “I feel that I am about to take off! The first couple of years of my career were about finding my feet, finding out what my voice is in the context of entertainment and what my brand stands for, and now, it is time to firmly walk in that direction. “My story is one of being a young black woman doing it and now the journey speaks to not only occupying spaces but also creating them for the next generation.” There were several other notable categories announced for the upcoming awards. One of them included Artist of the Year, which sees Uncle Waffles and Makhadzi as the top nominees.