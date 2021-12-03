Pearl Thusi called a 'hypocrite' after showing support for Amanda Du-Pont

Local media personality Pearl Thusi has landed in hot water after she showed support for Amanda Du-Pont. The “Little Big Mouth” star came forward with claims of rape and physical abuse on Thursday against Jub Jub after he instigated on “Podcast and Chill with MacG” that his break-up from her was through the use of muti (traditional African medicine).

Taking to social media to address his remarks and slam him for spreading lies, in the Instagram video, she alleges Jub Jub raped and physically abused her throughout their two-year relationship. She said she left him after he tried to kill her. "My side– I was raped and physically abused by Jub Jub. Only thing I did wrong was keep quiet. That ends here. GBV is absolutely unacceptable!!

“I will not be publicly ridiculed by a criminal! Rape is not smashing!! Time we deal with this demon," read part of the caption. Several Mzansi celebrities came forward in support of Amanda, including Mohale Motaung, Lesego Tlhabi and many others. The “Queen Sono” star also showed her support on Twitter for Amanda and said: “Kuyanyiwa (It sucks) mos today. South African men don’t understand the idea of accountability at all. It’s shocking.”

Kuyanyiwa mos today.

South African men don’t understand the idea of accountability at all. It’s shocking. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 2, 2021 However, tweeps were quick to remind her that she supported Euphonik, real name Themba Nkosi, after an incident with his then-girlfriend Bonang Matheba who laid an assault charge against him in 2012, which she later dropped, with some calling Pearl a hypocrite. “Weren't you supporting Euphonik? You're a hypocrite sit this one out,” said @ThethoShongwe. Weren't you supporting Euphonik? You're a hypocrite sit this one out https://t.co/HlrCRjhPbb — El Padrino (@ThethoShongwe) December 3, 2021 “Y’all are hypocrites, remember playing with Bonang saying she’s “hlanyo”? Now because your favorites are speaking out and you choose to stand. Mxm,“ commented @MbuyaneNgcebo.

Y’all are hypocrites, remember playing with Bonang saying she’s “hlanyo”? Now because your favorites are speaking out and you choose to stand. Mxm 🚮 https://t.co/vw7g2hFa7V — Mlambo (@MbuyaneNgcebo) December 3, 2021 “Same way you don't understand the idea of hypocrisy and double standards. It's shocking,”” said @VutomiKhosa5. Same way you don't understand the idea of hypocrisy and double standards. It's shocking https://t.co/YScC3vhHzt — Vutomi (@VutomiKhosa5) December 3, 2021 “Did you not twirl for an abuser by victimising a victim? You are very vile ke wena,” commneted @Kea_Kay. Did you not twirl for an abuser by victimising a victim? You are very vile ke wena. https://t.co/kOClz6pG4S — Kiki Mabena (@Kea_Kay) December 3, 2021 “The jokes keep writing themselves,” said @sisiphodube.

The jokes keep writing themselves pic.twitter.com/mHg7Ci4jB6 https://t.co/xkLMvSzFld — Sisipho M💚💛 (@sisiphodube) December 3, 2021 Earlier this year, Euphonik and DJ Fresh were accused of allegedly raping and drugging a woman and three others 10 years ago. This came after a woman took to social media to publicly accuse them.