Pearl Thusi spent six hours on the road to catch Moonchild Sanelly’s Coachella performance

Media personality Pearl Thusi is known to be very supportive of her industry friends, publicly and privately. Thusi has always shown her fans that when it comes to her friendships, she is a ride or die and is always ready to support or publicly defend them.

"The Queen Sono" actress, once again, showed how she goes out for her friends when she sat in a cab for six hours to go watch South African musician Moonchild Sanelly at her Coachella performance. Sanelly was a surprise act during English band Gorillaz's performance at the popular festival. Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Sanelly shared how Thusi went the extra mile to support her when she made her Coachella debut.

“Wow I’m loved @PearlThusi took a whole cab and spent 6hors on the road just to show me love,” wrote Sanelly. Moonchild Sanelly thanks Pearl Thusi for supporting her at her Coachella performance. Picture: Instagram Stories screenshot She also thanked her friend, costume designer and stylist, Ntombi Moyo, for taking a flight to watch her performance. The “Makhe” hitmaker said she was overwhelmed and humbled by Thusi’s actions. After all not everyone would do the same.